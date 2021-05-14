WhatsApp's privacy policy deadline: Everything we know so far

WhatsApp has faced severe criticism over its new privacy policy ever since the company had announced it. Due to the lack of clarity and misinformation around the new terms of service, several WhatsApp users migrated to other messaging apps including Signal, Telegram. Users were under the impression that WhatsApp will share the private information of users such as chats with Facebook. This also forced WhatsApp to change the deadline not once but twice.

WhatsApp had earlier informed users about its changing policies through an in-app notification. Earlier the deadline to accept the new policy was February 8 but looking at the response of the users, the company had postponed the deadline to May 15. However, now even the May 15 deadline is not valid as WhatsApp had scrapped it a couple of days ago. Along with scrapping the deadline, WhatsApp had also made some necessary announcements about the new privacy policy.





