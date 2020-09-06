When Sundar Pichai reminded us of middle-class family values - Photos-1
Business Today
Loading...

When Sundar Pichai reminded us of middle-class family values

Google CEO Sundar Pichai's affinity to India is well known. The IIT Kharagpur alumnus has often referred to his middle-class upbringing in India. The Google CEO was born in Madurai on June 10, 1972 and grew up in the country. After his IIT Kharagpur stint, Pichai moved to the US to pursue a Masters of Science degree from Stanford University. He later joined Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania to pursue MBA.
Pichai, in his speeches often reminisces about his time in India. He also frequently speaks about sticking to one's beliefs and working hard, a staple of Indian middle class life. His meteoric rise is also proof that there is truth to his words.
Here are Sundar Pichai's top quotes reminding people of his Indian middle class life:
ADVERTISEMENT
 

PANORAMA

more
Jio Pay: All you need to know about Reliance's new payments app
Jio Pay: All you need to know about Reliance's new payments app
Why the iconic American bike Harley Davidson failed in India
Why the iconic American bike Harley Davidson failed in India
Why tech giants Apple, Google removed Fortnite from app stores
Why tech giants Apple, Google removed Fortnite from app stores
Mukesh Ambani led RIL plans to buy these companies
Mukesh Ambani led RIL plans to buy these companies
As Dhoni bids adieu to international cricket, a look at his career
As Dhoni bids adieu to international cricket, a look at his career
How safe is Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V and will it work?
How safe is Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V and will it work?
Top 10 global celebrities with the highest number of fake followers
Top 10 global celebrities with the highest number of fake followers
Top ten of the world's highest-paid male actors of the year 2020
Top ten of the world's highest-paid male actors of the year 2020