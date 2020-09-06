When Sundar Pichai reminded us of middle-class family values

Google CEO Sundar Pichai's affinity to India is well known. The IIT Kharagpur alumnus has often referred to his middle-class upbringing in India. The Google CEO was born in Madurai on June 10, 1972 and grew up in the country. After his IIT Kharagpur stint, Pichai moved to the US to pursue a Masters of Science degree from Stanford University. He later joined Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania to pursue MBA.

Pichai, in his speeches often reminisces about his time in India. He also frequently speaks about sticking to one's beliefs and working hard, a staple of Indian middle class life. His meteoric rise is also proof that there is truth to his words.

Here are Sundar Pichai's top quotes reminding people of his Indian middle class life:

