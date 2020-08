Food delivery startup Swiggy is the latest entrant in the grocery and household items delivery space.As coronavirus pushed people to stay at home, the dependence on home delivery of essential supplies increased. Consumers now prefer buying online over venturing out for daily needs.This has given a boost to established players and some new ones have entered the category too. Here are the brands that are jostling for the consumer's wallet and mindpace in the online delivery market.





