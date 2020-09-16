Why farm bills sparked protests among farmers and political parties - Photos-1
Business Today
Loading...

Why farm bills sparked protests among farmers and political parties

Two out of 3 farm bills are now laws but have sparked controversy across the country. The bills caused a rift between the BJP and its ally SAD, prompting Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal's (only SAD representative in Modi govt.) resignation from Cabinet.
These bills -- the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill; the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill -- have been touted as "anti-farmer" bills by opposition parties. While addressing a rally in Bihar, PM Modi attacked those opposing the farm bills, saying misinformation is being spread in the name of the bills. Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has said it would rethink alliance with the BJP.

Here is everything you should know

ADVERTISEMENT
 

PANORAMA

more
Countries the world can learn from in fighting future pandemics
Countries the world can learn from in fighting future pandemics
Looking for a job amid pandemic? Tips to help you in the search
Looking for a job amid pandemic? Tips to help you in the search
World's longest highway tunnel above 10k feet, ready after 10 years
World's longest highway tunnel above 10k feet, ready after 10 years
On Narendra Modi's birthday, some inspirational quotes from PM Modi
On Narendra Modi's birthday, some inspirational quotes from PM Modi
Recovered from COVID-19? Here's what you should do now
Recovered from COVID-19? Here's what you should do now
These Indian-Americans are among the richest in the United States
These Indian-Americans are among the richest in the United States
As California burns, a look at the worst wildfires of 2019-20
As California burns, a look at the worst wildfires of 2019-20
Planning a holiday? Observe guidelines while visiting these hotspots
Planning a holiday? Observe guidelines while visiting these hotspots