Why farm bills sparked protests among farmers and political parties

Two out of 3 farm bills are now laws but have sparked controversy across the country. The bills caused a rift between the BJP and its ally SAD, prompting Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal's (only SAD representative in Modi govt.) resignation from Cabinet.

These bills -- the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill; the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill -- have been touted as "anti-farmer" bills by opposition parties. While addressing a rally in Bihar, PM Modi attacked those opposing the farm bills, saying misinformation is being spread in the name of the bills. Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has said it would rethink alliance with the BJP.



Here is everything you should know





