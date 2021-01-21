Why India has become a favoured travel destination in 2021

Since travel around the globe is a faraway dream and that Euro trip you have been saving for is on hold because of the multiple new coronavirus strains (in addition to the OG Corona), India is the best option for you right now, if you are a traveller. And why not? The country holds several popular tourist destinations and some offbeat gems too that are worth exploring. Not to mention the delectable cuisines each state has to offer. o, even though you cannot travel abroad right now, you can make 2021 about exploring the homeland. With stunning expanse of lush greenery, gorgeous valleys, pristine beaches, a lot lies at your disposal in India, if you have a face mask and sanitiser on hand. India, in 2021, should be on your travel bucket list.



Krishna Priya Pallavi

