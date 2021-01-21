Why India has become a favoured travel destination in 2021 - Photos-1
Business Today
Loading...

Why India has become a favoured travel destination in 2021

Since travel around the globe is a faraway dream and that Euro trip you have been saving for is on hold because of the multiple new coronavirus strains (in addition to the OG Corona), India is the best option for you right now, if you are a traveller. And why not? The country holds several popular tourist destinations and some offbeat gems too that are worth exploring. Not to mention the delectable cuisines each state has to offer. o, even though you cannot travel abroad right now, you can make 2021 about exploring the homeland. With stunning expanse of lush greenery, gorgeous valleys, pristine beaches, a lot lies at your disposal in India, if you have a face mask and sanitiser on hand. India, in 2021, should be on your travel bucket list.

Krishna Priya Pallavi
ADVERTISEMENT
 

PANORAMA

more
From youngest senator to oldest president: Lesser-known facts about Biden
From youngest senator to oldest president: Lesser-known facts about Biden
Vaccination drive in India: Here is what we know so far
Vaccination drive in India: Here is what we know so far
Budget 2021 round the corner: Everything you should know
Budget 2021 round the corner: Everything you should know
A look at New Delhi Railway Station after redevelopment
A look at New Delhi Railway Station after redevelopment
Disease X: The unknown threat that can trigger the 'next pandemic'
Disease X: The unknown threat that can trigger the 'next pandemic'
Budget 2021: Frequently-used financial terms you need to know
Budget 2021: Frequently-used financial terms you need to know
Donald Trump's most controversial tweets the world won't forget
Donald Trump's most controversial tweets the world won't forget
Bird flu impacts poultry sector, sales down
Bird flu impacts poultry sector, sales down