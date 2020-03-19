Why sale of liquor is important for states

Businesstoday
ECONOMY
93% employees fear health risks on returning to office: Survey
Coronavirus: BMC asks Mumbai doctors to serve COVID patients for 15 days or lose licence
Tax hike on petrol, diesel to add Rs 1.4 lakh crore to govt's kitty: Barclays
Coronavirus: Mumbai hospitals face bed, medical personnel shortage as cases rise
Petrol, diesel prices: Decoding the tax structure
CORPORATE
Coronavirus outbreak: Maruti rolls out new hygiene, safety norms for showrooms
YES Bank to announce Q4 results today; loss expected to rise amid weak loan growth
Coronavirus impact: Disney's profits fall by $1.4 billion, to reopen Shanghai park next week
BHEL's invitation to companies leaving China a win-win situation, say analysts
'Vivo Smart Retail' brings customers to offline retailers amid coronavirus lockdown
MARKETS
BPCL, Indian Oil, HPCL stocks fall up to 13% after excise duty hike on petrol, diesel
Coronavirus impact: Oil prices tumble over supply concerns
NIIT Technologies share price gains 16% on strong March quarter earnings
Rupee vs Dollar: Rupee slips 18 paise to 75.81 amid weak dollar, fund outflows
YES Bank share price falls over 5% ahead of Q4 earnings
MONEY
5 takeaways for Indian investors from Warren Buffett's Berkshire AGM
Coronavirus lockdown: How banks are focussing on 'contactless financing' to help borrowers
EMI moratorium still troubling you? These two start-ups can help you out
BT Insight: Where 6 Franklin Templeton funds got stuck; recovery tougher
Will RBI's Rs 50,000 crore boost for mutual funds allay investors' fears?
INDUSTRY
'No, Thank You': Less than 10% bank borrowers avail 3-month EMI moratorium
Coronavirus effect: US airlines lose more than $10 billion as traffic falls
Coronavirus effect: Airbnb slashes 1,900 jobs as COVID-19 hits global travel
Gilead in talks to expand global supply of experimental COVID-19 drug remdesivir
Coronavirus: 8 vaccines in human trials, 100 in preclinical stage
TECH
IBM's new AI offerings have a big India footprint
Google Drive for iOS rolls out Privacy Screen feature to lock app when not in use
Twitter's new feature will prevent users from posting offensive tweets
How Aarogya Setu works, and how it compares to contact-tracing apps in other countries
Aarogya Setu app responds to ethical hacker's claim of security issues
OPINION
Coronavirus crisis: How will Indian auto industry change post COVID-19 lockdown
Coronavirus crisis: Why television industry is bleeding despite record consumption
If trials are successful, Serum Institute to sell coronavirus vaccines for Rs 1,000, says CEO Adar Poonawalla
4 things that may shape deal-making in post-COVID-19 world
Coronavirus outbreak: Credit flow to MSMEs needs to grow 20% from 2% to address growing unemployment
PHOTOS
How lockdown has impacted revenue of government
Why sale of liquor is important for states
Coronavirus sends M-Cap of top 50 companies plummeting
Business leaders suggest best ways to exit the lockdown
How these countries controlled the pandemic better than others
VIDEOS
03:25
India has highest taxes on fuel; US in next stage of COVID-19 battle
03:54
India needs bigger stimulus, direct cash transfers, says Banerjee
06:12
Top industry leaders on why govt should help large businesses
03:03
'Special Corona Fee' on alcohol sale; Gold imports plunge 99.9%
01:29
The deal between private equity firm Silver Lake and RIL's Jio Platforms
MAGAZINE
May 17, 2020
May 3, 2020
April 19, 2020
April 5, 2020
March 22, 2020
Settings
Logout
Home
Photos
PANORAMA
Why sale of liquor is important for states
Tweet
COMMENT
E-mail
The country has entered the third phase of lockdown which will continue till May 17. The MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs) has brought about much-needed relaxations this time and these include sale of liquor too.
Photos by: Rajwant Rawat
ADVERTISEMENT
PANORAMA
more
Business leaders suggest best ways to exit the lockdown
How these countries controlled the pandemic better than others
On Anand Mahindra's birthday, his suggestions for reviving economy
How to clean your Split Air Conditioner filter during lockdown
Deadliest pandemics the world has witnessed in the past
Coronavirus crisis: How to tide over pay cuts, job loss
How the world is living differently under lockdown guidelines
Coronavirus pandemic's most unforgettable moments
Advertisement
LATEST
Must Read
TECH NEWS
93% employees fear health risks on returning to office: Survey
'No, Thank You': Less than 10% bank borrowers avail 3-month EMI moratorium
BPCL, Indian Oil, HPCL stocks fall up to 13% after excise duty hike on petrol, diesel
Coronavirus: BMC asks Mumbai doctors to serve COVID patients for 15 days or lose licence
Coronavirus outbreak: Maruti rolls out new hygiene, safety norms for showrooms
More
Reliance Jio Prime vs Airtel, Vodafone, Idea 4G offers
Reliance Jio plans to bring 5G internet to your smartphones
Maruti Suzuki opens online booking for Baleno RS
India Inc to get 9.5 per cent salary hike this year
Five tips to get a good salary hike this year
Google Drive for iOS rolls out Privacy Screen feature to lock app when not in use
How Aarogya Setu works, and how it compares to contact-tracing apps in other countries
Twitter's new feature will prevent users from posting offensive tweets
Xiaomi Mi Box teased for India, to launch along with Mi 10 and wireless earbuds on May 8
Aarogya Setu app responds to ethical hacker's claim of security issues
More
ECONOMY
CORPORATE
MARKETS
MONEY
INDUSTRY
TECH
OPINION
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
MAGAZINE