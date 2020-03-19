Why sale of liquor is important for states - Photos-1
Business Today
Loading...

Why sale of liquor is important for states

The country has entered the third phase of lockdown which will continue  till May 17. The MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs) has brought about much-needed relaxations this time and these include sale of liquor too.

Photos by: Rajwant Rawat
ADVERTISEMENT
 

PANORAMA

more
Business leaders suggest best ways to exit the lockdown
Business leaders suggest best ways to exit the lockdown
How these countries controlled the pandemic better than others
How these countries controlled the pandemic better than others
On Anand Mahindra's birthday, his suggestions for reviving economy
On Anand Mahindra's birthday, his suggestions for reviving economy
How to clean your Split Air Conditioner filter during lockdown
How to clean your Split Air Conditioner filter during lockdown
Deadliest pandemics the world has witnessed in the past
Deadliest pandemics the world has witnessed in the past
Coronavirus crisis: How to tide over pay cuts, job loss
Coronavirus crisis: How to tide over pay cuts, job loss
How the world is living differently under lockdown guidelines
How the world is living differently under lockdown guidelines
Coronavirus pandemic's most unforgettable moments
Coronavirus pandemic's most unforgettable moments