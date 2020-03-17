Why tech giants Apple, Google removed Fortnite from app stores

A few days back Apple and Google removed gaming app Fortnite by Epic Games from App Store and Google Play Store for allegedly violating their in-app payments policies. The removal led to a brawl between the tech giants and the developer of Fortnite, Epic Games, which then filed an anti-trust lawsuit against Apple and Google calling their payment policies "anti-competitive".

Fortnite has over 350 million players across the globe as per a Sensor Tower report. Removing the app from both the Play Store and App Store would result in huge losses for the game developer. So here is what happened that compelled the tech giants to get rid of Fortnite and what followed soon after.

