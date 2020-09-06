Why the iconic American bike Harley Davidson failed in India - Photos-1
Business Today
Loading...

Why the iconic American bike Harley Davidson failed in India

The iconic American cruiser bike maker has sold less than 30,000 units in India in 10 years. That is half of what Royal Enfield sells in a month. What went wrong?

Story: Sumant Banerjee
Design: Pragati Srivastava
