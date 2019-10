Once your income tax return (ITR) is processed, it ideally takes 30-45 days for you to receive your refund. If you had filed your ITR before July 31 (or even by the first week of August), you should have received your refunds by now. More than a month has passed for those who filed it closer to August 31. There could be many reasons for a delay in refund if you haven't received it yet.





ADVERTISEMENT