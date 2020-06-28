With onset of monsoon, Mumbai at risk of floods amid COVID-19 woes

Mumbai received India's second integrated flood-warning system after Chennai. Monsoon is expected to hit coronavirus-ravaged Mumbai on June 13 or 14. Mumbai accounts for nearly 25% of India's COVID cases. It has surpassed Wuhan in the number of cases already. At the same time, Mumbai is bracing for the monsoon which arrives with the risk of flooding, water logging and water-borne diseases. The healthcare system of India's financial capital is already overburdened with rising coronavirus cases. Will it be a double blow for the Maximum city?





Story and pics: Rachit Goswami