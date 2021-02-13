Workers looking to relocate? These are the best countries for workers in 2021 - Photos-1
Workers looking to relocate? These are the best countries for workers in 2021

The United States fell from its position as the top destination for workers for the first time in eight years, according to a global survey. The findings are according to a poll of 209,000 people done in 190 countries. Canada has topped the most desirable destinations for overseas workers followed by the U.S. and Australia. The survey was conducted by Boston Consulting Group and The Network between October and December 2020. The report was published titled "Decoding Global Talent, Onsite and Virtual."
As per the report, Canada and Australia had done a ''far better job of pandemic management'.

ANSHIKA AWASTHI

