World leaders express grief over the Uttarakhand glacier disaster

A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. The glacier burst led to a rise in water levels in the river Rishiganga, which washed away the Rishi Ganga small hydro project and affected the downstream hydro project of NTPC at Tapovan. The sudden flood in the middle of the day in the Dhauli Ganga, Rishi Ganga and Alaknanda rivers, all intricately linked tributaries of the Ganga, triggered widespread panic and large-scale devastation in the high mountain areas, with at least 26 dead and 171 missing. Here's how the world reacted to the incident.