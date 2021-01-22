World leaders react to Joe Biden's inauguration as President of the US

Businesstoday
ECONOMY
India's forex reserves decline $1.839 bn to $584 bn
PM-KISAN sees higher spend, but all welfare schemes aren't as lucky
Congress Working Committee decides to delay party internal elections again by four months
BT Mindrush 2021: Future of healthcare post-COVID
Serum Institute fire: Three govt agencies launch joint probe
CORPORATE
Reliance Retail Q3 profit surges 88% to Rs 1,830 crore, generates 50,000 new jobs
Reliance Jio Q3 results: Net profit jumps 15.5% to Rs 3,489 crore
RIL Q3 results: Profit rises 12.5% to Rs 13,101 crore, revenue down 22%
HDFC Life Q3 net profit up 5% to Rs 263 crore
Large-sized NBFCs like Bajaj Finance, Mahindra Finance may face bank-like stiffer regulations
MARKETS
Mphasis share price falls over 4% post Q3 earnings
Sensex slips 746 points, ends below 49,000: Five factors that led to correction today
Biocon share closes 11% lower post Q3 earnings
Stove Kraft IPO's grey market premium rises 26%, share sale next week
SBI Cards share hits all-time high after parent infuses Rs 450 crore
MONEY
Harassment in fintech loan recovery: Why onus is on borrowers too
IRDAI asks insurers to adopt one aspirational district each
SBI Retirement Benefit Fund launch today; offers free term cover with SIPs
BT Insight: How to save long-term capital gains on equity mutual funds
IRDAI asks insurers to forge agreements on COVID-19 treatment rates
INDUSTRY
Tesla gears up for India debut, faces infrastructure, supply chain issues
Phase 1 trial of Covaxin shows enhanced immunity, no serious side effects: Lancet
RBI releases discussion paper for NBFCs, proposes tighter norms, multilayer structure
HDFC proposes action plan to RBI, aims to fix outage issue in 3 months
JP Morgan board holds CEO Jamie Dimon's annual pay at $31.5 million
TECH
Huawei Mate X2 to launch in 2021: Possible specs, India price, features, and everything else we know
PUBG maker now wants to launch new PUBG-like mobile title, survival horror game, and animated series in 2022
Apple may launch thinner MacBook Air this year with MagSafe charging
Google parent Alphabet shuts project Loon that provided internet connections from giant balloons
Nokia Quicksilver may be HMD's mid-range 5G phone with Snapdragon 690 SoC
OPINION
Budget 2021: India Inc's wishlist
Budget 2021: Will govt allow FDI in school education?
Capitol Hill violence: Anatomy of chaos in the US, lessons India can learn
Rebooting Economy 60: India in a financial mess of its own making
These three key sectors expect govt to deliver a game-changing super over
PHOTOS
Diesel sees decline, petrol reports demand growth in December
World leaders react to Joe Biden's inauguration as President of the US
Why India has become a favoured travel destination in 2021
Which sectors have seen recovery in jobs post-Covid?
From youngest senator to oldest president: Lesser-known facts about Biden
VIDEOS
Ways to manage mental stress and anxiety at the workplace
The coming 5G revolution: Are its applications commercially viable?
The big lessons start-ups have learnt from the pandemic
Sensex has breached 50,000: Key trends to watch out for
Experts discuss the future of healthcare in the post-COVID era
World leaders react to Joe Biden's inauguration as President of the US
Here is how world leaders reacted to US President Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday.
PANORAMA
Why India has become a favoured travel destination in 2021
From youngest senator to oldest president: Lesser-known facts about Biden
Vaccination drive in India: Here is what we know so far
A look at New Delhi Railway Station after redevelopment
Disease X: The unknown threat that can trigger the 'next pandemic'
Donald Trump's most controversial tweets the world won't forget
Bird flu impacts poultry sector, sales down
'Read later' to 'mute videos': WhatsApp gets ready to roll out new features
