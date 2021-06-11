World's most liveable cities and their successful approach to the pandemic - Photos-1
Business Today
Loading...

World's most liveable cities and their successful approach to the pandemic

COVID-19 has shaken up the Economist Intelligence Unit's annual ranking of most liveable cities, with New Zealand and Australian cities dominating the list after delivering a strong response to the pandemic. "New Zealand's tough lockdown allowed their society to reopen and enabled citizens of cities like Auckland and Wellington to enjoy a lifestyle that looked similar to pre-pandemic life," the EIU said in a statement. The survey data was collected between February 22, 2020, and March 21, 2021. The period witnessed a series of pandemic waves across the world, impacting the overall global average liveability score, which fell by 7 points compared to the pre-pandemic data. Here's a look at the top 10 world cities that made it to the list.
ADVERTISEMENT
 

PANORAMA

more
What does indemnity to foreign vaccines mean for India?
What does indemnity to foreign vaccines mean for India?
Best smartphones under Rs 30,000 to buy in June
Best smartphones under Rs 30,000 to buy in June
India's Business Confidence Index declines due to reduced economic activity
India's Business Confidence Index declines due to reduced economic activity
Focus shifts to other fugitives after Mehul Choksi's arrest
Focus shifts to other fugitives after Mehul Choksi's arrest
What is the origin of SARS-COV-2, the virus that has killed 3.5 mn people till now?
What is the origin of SARS-COV-2, the virus that has killed 3.5 mn people till now?
Poco X3 Pro among best smartphones under Rs 25,000
Poco X3 Pro among best smartphones under Rs 25,000
What makes the lunar eclipse of May 2021 so special?
What makes the lunar eclipse of May 2021 so special?
Future of FB, Twitter in India uncertain? Here is what we know so far
Future of FB, Twitter in India uncertain? Here is what we know so far