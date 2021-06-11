World's most liveable cities and their successful approach to the pandemic

COVID-19 has shaken up the Economist Intelligence Unit's annual ranking of most liveable cities, with New Zealand and Australian cities dominating the list after delivering a strong response to the pandemic. "New Zealand's tough lockdown allowed their society to reopen and enabled citizens of cities like Auckland and Wellington to enjoy a lifestyle that looked similar to pre-pandemic life," the EIU said in a statement. The survey data was collected between February 22, 2020, and March 21, 2021. The period witnessed a series of pandemic waves across the world, impacting the overall global average liveability score, which fell by 7 points compared to the pre-pandemic data. Here's a look at the top 10 world cities that made it to the list.

