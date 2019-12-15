World's most visited city destinations in the year 2019 - Photos-1
Business Today
Loading...

World's most visited city destinations in the year 2019

Euromonitor is out with its list of most visited city destinations in the world in 2019. The report shows that Asian cities have dominated the list with over 40 new entries, in which capital city Delhi joined the rally for the first time. The report highlights the top 100 cities based on 2018 international arrivals. The research covers arrival information of overseas visitors about their timings, who stayed for more than 24 hours and less than one year in over 400 cities worldwide.The study talks about visitors who had traveled for business, leisure and to visit family or friends.
ADVERTISEMENT
 

PANORAMA

more
Here's why these 10 cities are considered most liveable
Here's why these 10 cities are considered most liveable
These are the top 5 universities in the world
These are the top 5 universities in the world
Opposition and economists slam govt as India's GDP growth dips
Opposition and economists slam govt as India's GDP growth dips
India's largest carmaker monopolises list of bestsellers in October
India's largest carmaker monopolises list of bestsellers in October
How these business leaders overcame failure on their road to success
How these business leaders overcame failure on their road to success
World Tsunami Awareness Day: A look at deadliest tsunamis in history
World Tsunami Awareness Day: A look at deadliest tsunamis in history
7 things you may not know about the iconic Royal Enfield
7 things you may not know about the iconic Royal Enfield
Key economic bills up for discussion in the winter session of parliament
Key economic bills up for discussion in the winter session of parliament