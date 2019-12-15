World's most visited city destinations in the year 2019

Euromonitor is out with its list of most visited city destinations in the world in 2019. The report shows that Asian cities have dominated the list with over 40 new entries, in which capital city Delhi joined the rally for the first time. The report highlights the top 100 cities based on 2018 international arrivals. The research covers arrival information of overseas visitors about their timings, who stayed for more than 24 hours and less than one year in over 400 cities worldwide.The study talks about visitors who had traveled for business, leisure and to visit family or friends.



ADVERTISEMENT