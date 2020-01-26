From Deepika Padukone to Greta Thunberg, prominent speakers at Davos 2020

The World Economic Forum will be marking its 50th anniversary. The event will be held from January 21-24, 2020, in Davos, Switzerland. The foremost aim is to engage world's top leaders in collaborative activities to shape the global, regional and industry agendas at the beginning of each year. This year, the theme of the annual meeting would revolve around the role of stakeholders for a cohesive and sustainable world. Every year, the world waits for eminent speakers to share their thoughts and plans for the coming year on critical issues. Following are some of the important speakers from this year's line-up.





ADVERTISEMENT