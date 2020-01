What is Davos?



It is a shorthand for the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum. It takes place every year for a week, in the Swiss ski town of Davos. It is a meeting of business and government leaders to set the agenda for the world in the coming year. Almost one-third of participants are from civil society, including groups that campaign about poverty and inequality, the environment and human rights. There are also people from academia and the media.

