Ten teenage activists you can meet at Davos 2020

Interestingly, for the first time in the history of Davos, a group of teenagers will be taking part in the annual conference at Davos. Swedish activist Greta Thunberg is among ten young voices at the WEF meet. This 17-year-old climate activist was awarded 'Time's Person of the Year' for her stand on the climate crisis. From tackling climate crisis to fighting discrimination, young people across the world have reached Davos to be heard. For the first time, the annual meet is hoping to boost collaboration between the generations. Here are the 10 teenage attendees this year.





