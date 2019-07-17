1 arrested, 2 cops suspended in UP madrasa wall demolition incident: Police

Banda (UP), July 17 (PTI) Two policemen have been suspended and a person arrested in connection with the demolition of a madrasa's boundary wall in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district, officials said Wednesday.Following rumours that beef has been recovered in Behta village under Bindki police station area of the district, a madrasa was attacked and its boundary wall demolished on Tuesday, according to police.Superintendent of Police Ramesh said prima facie police negligence has been found in the incident.Station House Officer of Bindki Kotwali, Tej Bahadur Singh, and police outpost in-charge, Sub Inspector Umesh Patel have been suspended, he said.A case has been registered against 60 persons, of whom one has been arrested, the officer said, adding that sample of the meat which led to rumours has been sent for testing to ascertain whether it was beef or not.Police and Provincial Armed Constabulary personnel have been deployed in the village as a precautionary measure, the officials said. PTI COR SAB SOMSOM