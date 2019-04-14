1 arrested for trying to obtain Delhi man's credit score: Police

New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) A man was arrested in Delhi's Saket area for allegedly accessing CIBIL account of a person by using his email, police said Saturday.CIBIL is a credit information company which provides credit score of individuals.In his complainant Ajay Grower alleged that some unknown person had tried to access his CIBIL account by using his email without his consent and was also trying to harm him following which a case under the IT Act was registered, Vijay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) said.The person was identified through the IP address and the mobile number from which an attempt was made to access the CIBIL account. It was later found that the accused is a relative of the complainant, he said. PTI AMP AMP SOMSOM