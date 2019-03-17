1 arrested in Muzaffarnagar riots eyewitness' murder case

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Mar 17 (PTI) One person was arrested in connection with the killing of an eye witness in the Muzaffarnagar riots case, police said on Sunday. The communal clashes in Muzaffarnagar and its adjoining areas in August and September 2013 had claimed more than 60 lives while over 40,000 people were displaced. On Monday, Ashfaq, who witnessed the killing of his two brothers during the riots, was shot dead at Khatoli here.Vasu alias Deepak was arrested on Saturday evening in connection with the case and a reward of Rs 2,500 each has been announced for information on five others, who are at large, Senior Superintendent of police, Muzaffarnagar, Sudhir Kumar, said.The motorcycle and pistol used in the crime have also been seized, he said, adding that those at large are Manjit, Bablu, Sehdev, Aajit and Monti. Ashfaq had witnessed the killing of his two brothers -- Nawab and Shahid -- during the riots and earlier, had also been threatened with dire consequences if he did not withdraw his case, police said.Eight people are facing trial for allegedly killing Ashfaq's brothers and the next hearing was scheduled for March 25. PTI CORR AD AD ANBANB