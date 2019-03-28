1 arrested with charas in J-K's Bandipora

scorecardresearch
Srinagar, Mar 28 (PTI) Police Thursday arrested a man following recovery of 300 grams of charas from him in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir."One person was arrested at a checkpoint at Papchan following an action targeting those involved in drug peddling in north Kashmir's Bandipora district," a police spokesman said.He said 300 grams of charas, packed in maize peals, and a sports utility vehicle in which the accused was travelling were seized.The arrested person has been identified as Majid Rashid Sheikh, a resident of Sheikh Mohalla in Bandipora.A case has been registered and police is investigating the matter, the spokesman added. PTI MIJ SOMSOM

