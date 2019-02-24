1 arrested with morphine worth Rs 3 cr

Barabanki (UP), Feb 24 (PTI) One person was arrested with morphine worth Rs three crores in the international market on Sunday, police said.Police nabbed one person identified as Mohd. Irshan from near Bansa village under the Masauli police station area and recovered one kg morphine of fine quality, SP Satish Kumar said.The arrested person said he was on his way to sell the morphine in Zaidpur area , the SP added. PTI COR SAB KJKJ