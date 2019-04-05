1 Bestselling Author Yogesh Chabria's Life Changing TEDx Talk to Impact Over 15 Million Lives

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, April 5, 2019/PRNewswire/ --World-renowned speaker, bestselling author and success strategist, Yogesh Chabria to deliver life-changing TEDx TalkThis year, Yogesh Chabria is impacting the entire TED community by speaking at TEDxUPES on April 6, 2019. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/847377/Yogesh_Chabria.jpg )"I am happy to be reaching out to the entire TED community," said Chabria. "When I was 16 years old, I was completely lost, confused and didn't know what to do with my life. I was lonely and scared. Then one day, while I was reading the Geeta, I felt as if Krishna was speaking to me. He was telling me to overcome fear and take action. That's when my life changed forever. Many times it's just a single idea that can change everything - provided you act on it. I hope my message, of taking action without fear and living life with passion can make a difference to the lives of people all over the world. Everyone has the potential and deserves to be happy and successful. Everyone deserves to be a Happionaire!"Yogesh Chabria joins other illustrious TED speakers that have included Bill Gates, Sir Richard Branson, Bono, James Cameron, Nandan Nilekani, Deepak Chopra, Tony Robbins and Stephen Hawking."The entire TED community is extremely grateful to Yogesh Chabria for accepting our invitation to impact the millions of lives with his message of hope, change and ability to achieve anything by taking action. Our theme this year is 'Thriving Through Disruption' and nobody defines that better than Mr. Chabria. His own life story of being born in a family, where his grandparents were refuges, and not being able to even afford the bus and then becoming an absolute leader in the field of personal development and growth is truly remarkable and inspirational," said Vaibhav Mishra, organizer for TEDxUPES-Dehradun. "His work has impacted millions of people globally, with a message of hope, being fearless and taking control of one's life. We are proud to be associated with Yogesh Chabria."In addition to speaking at TED, Yogesh Chabria's seminars and programs have impacted over 20 million people in over 100 countries from over 1000 companies where he has shared platforms with His Holliness The Dalai Lama, Ranveer Singh and former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam. What began as Chabria's personal journey of selling toys at the age of 5 to his journey of discovering his passion and goal has now become a global movement with 'The Happionaire Way' with a mission to impact over a billion lives.About Yogesh Chabria For over two decades, Yogesh Chabria has served has a mentor and guide to leaders around the world. As the recipient of multiple global awards and honours, he is recognized as the world's ultimate authority on the phycology of success, leadership, sales, persuasion and organizational growth.Chabria has directly impacted over 20 million lives from over 100 countries with his live seminars, online learning programs, best-selling books, training programs, consulting services and keynote sessions. What began as a young boy's desire to help people transform their lives has now grown into Yogesh's lifelong mission to serve and add value to humanity, as he works closely with CEOs of Fortune 500 companies, billionaires, political leaders, members of the Royal Family, humanitarians, high performing sports stars, entertainers, educators and families. 