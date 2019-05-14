1 coach of Vijayawada-Machilipatnam passenger train derails

Machilipatnam (AP), May 14 (PTI) A coach of a passenger train derailed near the Vadlamannadu railway station after hitting a buffalo on Tuesday evening, an official said. No casualty was reported. Gudlavalleru Sub-Inspector P Vijaya Kumar said the Vijayawada-Machilipatnam passenger train had hit a buffalo near the station, leading to derailment of a coach. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Railway Police have swung into action to restore the service. Since it is a single line, no other train services have been affected. PTI CORR SNESNE