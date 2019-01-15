1 Corps GoC pays homage to slain soldiers on Army Day

Mathura, Jan 15(PTI) On the occasion of the 71st Army Day, General Officer Commanding of 1 Corps Lt Gen Taranjit Singh Tuesday paid homage to slain soldiers at a war memorial here. The day started with the wreath-laying ceremony followed by playing the traditional military bugle call 'The Last Post', Defence PRO Gargi Malik Sinha said. A two-minutes silence was also observed in the memory of slain soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation, she added. The Army Day is celebrated to commemorate the appointment of Field Marshal Kodandera M Cariappa as the first Indian Commander-in-chief of the Indian Army post-independence.PTI CORR MAZ DPBDPB