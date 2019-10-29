scorecardresearch
1 dead, 17 hurt in bus accident in Badaun

Badaun (UP), Oct 29 (PTI) At least one person was killed and 17 others were injured in a collision between two buses on the Badaun-Delhi Highway, the police said on Tuesday.The accident occurred at Manakpur when a double-decker bus from Rajasthan rammed into a Delhi-bound roadways bus, police said.The conductor of the double-decker bus Sher Khan (44) died on the spot, while the injured have been hospitalised, they added. PTI COR SMI DVDV

