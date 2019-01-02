1 dead, 5 hurt after they slip from overspeeding train in Jammu

Jammu, Jan 2 (PTI) A man died and five others were injured after they fell from an alleged overspeeding train near Jammu Railway Station here, officials said Wednesday. "On Tuesday, some passengers slipped from the special Delhi-bound train from Udhampur after the negligent driver started moving the train fast near Jammu Railway Station," Railway Police officials said. The deceased, Ajay, succumbed to his injuries enroute to the hospital, they said, adding, the other injured were given first aid and their condition is said to be stable. Railway authorities have ordered a probe in the matter, a senior official said. PTI AB MAZ INDIND