1 dead, 5 injured as car falls into gorge in Himachal

/R Shimla, Dec 13 (PTI) A woman died and five others were injured as their car fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Thursday evening, police said. Savita, a resident of Jammu and Kahmir's Basoli district, was killed in the accident that occurred near Kandu area, the police said.Three men and two women have been admitted to a nearby hospital, the police added. PTI DJIHMB