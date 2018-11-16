1 dead, 7 injured in road accident

/R Bhadohi (UP), Nov 16 (PTI) A 40-year-old man died when a tempo, carrying eight people, rammed into a truck on National Highway-2 in Bhadohi district on Friday, police said. The incident happened on the Allahabad-Bhadohi border. Shiv Bahadur Yadav died on the spot, while the rest, including two children and three women, were injured, the police said. Six of them have been referred to Allahabad for treatment, the police said, adding that the truck driver had fled the spot. PTI COR SAB MAZHMB