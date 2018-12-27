1 dead, another injured after being stabbed in northeast Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) One person has died and another sustained severe injuries after being stabbed allegedly by an unidentified person in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura area, police said Thursday.According to police, at round 9.05 pm on Wednesday, they received a call regarding the incident that occurred near Khajuri Chowk in the Bhajanpura area.The victims were identified as Prem Sanu Gaur (22), a resident of Kadipur, Kadi Vihar, and Dev Sharma (30), a resident of Bhajanpura, they said.After reaching the spot, police came to know that an unidentified man, in his early 20s, had stabbed the two and fled from the spot, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Atul Kumar Thakur said.Gaur was taken to the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where he succumbed to injuries, while Sharma was undergoing treatment at GTB hospital, the DCP said.The motive behind the incident is unclear and the victims have their mobile phones and purses on them, he added.The victims were known to each other, police said, adding that Gaur was a student, while Sharma used to work as a mechanic in the Kashmere Gate area.A case of murder was registered and an investigation launched, Thakur said. PTI NIT IJT