1 dead as car falls into canal

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Dec 9 (PTI) A person was killed and another injured when a car in which they were travelling fell into a canal in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said Sunday. The incident occurred in Ratanpuri area on Saturday evening when the duo were going to Meerut district from Saharanpur, the police said. The injured were shifted to a hospital where one of them, Lalit Kumar, was declared dead, while the other, Rohit Kumar, is undergoing treatment, the police said. In another incident, seven people were injured when a vehicle in which they were travelling fell into pond on near Satheri area on Saturday, the police added. PTI CORRHMB