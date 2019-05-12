1 feared dead, 2 injured as two trucks fell into gorges along Jammu-Srinagar highway

Banihal/Jammu, May 12 (PTI) One person was feared dead and two others injured in two separate road accidents on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway Sunday, police said.The accidents took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, they said.In both incidents, the truck drivers lost control over the wheels when negotiating blind curves and their vehicles skidded off the road and fell into deep gorges, a police official said.A truck rolled down a hill at Karool near Jaiswal bridge and fell into fast flowing Chenab river.The rescuers saved Umar Amin, a resident of Qazigund, while the search for driver Mohammad Shafi was on, the official said, adding he is suspected to have drowned.In Chanderkote area, a truck plunged into a 200-feet-deep gorge near Kunfer.Its 20-year-old driver, Shahid Ahmad, suffered injuries and was admitted to a hospital, the official said. PTI CORR TAS AD ABHABH