1 held for objectionable post after Ayodhya verdict

Muzaffarnagar, Nov 10 (PTI) A man has been arrested here for posting "objectionable" messages on the social media after the Supreme Court's Ayodhya judgment, police said on Sunday. The arrest was made on Saturday evening, Superintendent of Police Vijay Kumar Pandey said.According to an FIR, the man had made remarks against a particular community after the verdict, the SP said.On Saturday, the Supreme Court in a historic verdict backed the construction of a Ram temple by a government trust at the disputed site in Ayodhya and ruled that an alternative five-acre plot must be found for a mosque in the Hindu holy town. PTI CORRDPB