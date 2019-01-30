1 held for 'smuggling' cattle in J&K

Jammu, Jan 30 (PTI) A person was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district for allegedly trying to smuggle bovines on Wednesday, officials said. Acting on a tip-off, a truck -- coming from Kathua and on its way to Kashmir -- was intercepted on a highway at Tapyal area. Fifteen cattle were found inside it and they were shifted to a safer place, the officials said. The accused driver, Amreek Singh, was arrested on the spot, the officials said. In another incident, when a police party signalled a truck to stop on a highway in Gagwal, the driver fled and abandoned the vehicle at Jatwal. During checking of the vehicle, 14 cattle were found inside it, the officials said. Cases have been registered in both the cases, the officials added. PTI ABHMB