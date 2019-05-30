1 killed, 10 injured in accidents in J-K's Doda

Bhadarwah, May 30 (PTI) A man was killed and 10 others were injured Thursday in separate accidents in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, police said.A car, on its way to Kaljugasar from Gwari, skidded off the road and fell into a gorge at Dudwal. The driver, Abdual Majeed, was killed and two others were injured, they said. Police and locals rushed to the spot and admitted all the three passengers to a nearby hospital. In another incident, eight persons, including four children, were injured when their car met with an accident in Bharat village, police said. The injured were hospitalised. PTI Corr AB MAZ KJ