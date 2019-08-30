1 killed, 2 injured after portion of 3-story building collapses in outer Delhi's Badli

(Eds: Add more details) /R New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) An 18-year-old woman was killed while her husband and another man were injured when a portion of a three-story building collapsed early on Friday in outer Delhi's Badli area, officials said. Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials said an information about the incident was received at 5.15 am following which the staff rushed to the spot and started rescue operations. A portion of the second and third floors of the building collapsed. Three persons, including a woman, were injured. They were rushed to a hospital where the woman, Poonam, was declared brought dead. Her husband, Chhotu (21), was admitted to the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, police said. Another injured person has been identified as Praveen Singh (30), they said. He had received injuries on his face and leg. He was discharged from the hospital after treatment, police added. Poonam's parents lived on the ground floor of the building. They called Chhotu's parents in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, and informed them about the incident. "I got a call about the incident at around 5.20 am from my father, who was informed by Poonam's parents. After reaching the hospital, I was told that Poonam has died and Chhotu was injured," said Sudhir Kumar Gautam (26), the brother of Chhotu, who works in Bahadurgarh, Haryana. Poonam and Chhotu had shifted to the rented accommodation after their marriage three months ago, Gautam said. Praveen Singh said he was sleeping when the portion of the second floor of the building collapsed. "The building was in poor condition. We had asked our landlord several times to repair it, but he never paid heed to it," he alleged. A senior police officer said a case under section 304A (causing death by negligence) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the owner of the building. PTI NIT AQS