1 killed, 2 injured in accident in UP

Muzaffarnagar, Nov 4 (PTI) A man was killed and two others seriously injured when their mini-truck collided with a stationary truck in the district, police said Sunday.The incident took place when cattle-traders were carrying buffalos in their mini truck following which they collided with the truck Saturday, they said.The deceased was identified as Waseem and the injured were admitted to a hospital, police said. PTI CORR KJKJ

