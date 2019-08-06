1 killed, 5 injured as tractor-trolley hits labourers working on UP road

Muzaffarnagar, Aug 6 (PTI) A man was killed and five others injured when a tractor-trolley hit them on Delhi-Dehradun highway in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Tuesday.The incident occurred on Monday when the tractor-trolley hit the group of labourers working on the highway, an officer said.He said the injured were undergoing treatment at a hospital here and the deceased has been identified as Naresh.A case has been registered in this connection, the officer added. PTI CORR AD SOMSOM