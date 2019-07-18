1 killed, 6 injured as peepal tree falls on students in UP school

Jaunpur (UP), Jul 18 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl was killed and six people, including a teacher, were injured on Thursday when a peepal tree fell on them at a school in the Nevadhia area here, police said.The incident took place at Inter College, Nevadhia, in the morning when students were gathered outside in the open, they added.The tree fell on a teacher and six children, including four girls, the officials said.They were immediately rushed to a hospital, where Shweta Patel (16) succumbed to injuries, they said, adding that a probe into the matter was underway. PTI COR ABN IJT