1 killed, another injured in landslides in Assam

Guwahati, Jul 10 (PTI) Landslides triggered by torrential rains killed a man in Guwahati, while another was injured in Jorabat, officials said Wednesday.Heavy rains also led to waterlogging in some low-lying areas of the city.A 56-year-old man, Narayan Saha, was killed on Wednesday when rocks and mud from a hill fell on his house as a result of a landslide owning to heavy rains, police said.On Tuesday, 60-year-old Hemeswar Bora was grievously injured when he got trapped under his makeshift food stall following a landslide at Eleventh Mile area under Jorabat Police Outpost along the Assam-Meghalaya border, they said.Following the landslides, the administration of Kamrup (Metro) district, comprising Guwahati, has directed all departments concerned to stop permitting for earth cutting and filling activities in the hilly and low-lying areas.Assam is reeling under a flood which has affected over two lakh people across 11 districts of the state. PTI ESB NSDNSD