1 killed as car overturns after hitting bull

/R Jaipur, Mar 20 (PTI) A 25-year-old man died and three persons were injured when their car overturned after hitting a stray bull in Rajasthan's Nagaur district on Wednesday, police said. The accident occurred in Jayal area in the morning when the vehicle was going to Chirawa in Jhunjhunu district, the police said. The deceased has been identified as Rustam Ali and the injured are being treated at a hospital, the police added. PTI SDAHMB

