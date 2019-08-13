scorecardresearch
1 killed in clash between two groups; 15 booked

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 13 (PTI) Police have booked 15 people and arrested three of them on rioting and murder charges after a clash between two groups here which claimed a life, an official said on Tuesday.Sixteen people were injured in the violent clash in Budhana town after two motor-cyclists brushed each other on Monday night, said Circle Officer Vijay Pratap Singh.Security in the area has been tightened, Singh said. PTI CORR AD ABHABH

