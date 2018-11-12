1 killed in sugar mill accident

/R Bijnor (UP), Nov 12 (PTI) A 52-year-old labourer was killed and three others were injured when chemicals accidentally fell on them at a sugar mill in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district on Monday, police said. The incident took place in the morning at the Avadh sugar mill in Seohara. Shravjit died on the spot, while three others received burns, a police officer said. The injured have been admitted to a primary health centre, the officer said, adding that the crushing for this season had just got off in the mill on Saturday. The manager of the mill, Sukhbir Singh, termed the incident a "mishap". PTI COR SAB ADHMB