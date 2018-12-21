1 lakh differently-abled voters exercised their franchise in Raj

(Eds: deleting word in para 1) Jaipur, Dec 21 (PTI) Nearly one lakh differently-abled voters exercised their franchise in the recently concluded assembly elections in Rajasthan. Additional Chief Electoral Officer Jogaram said some districts registered higher percentage of voting by differently-abled persons in comparison to the last state polls. In Chittorgarh, 92 per cent of the differently-abled cast their vote, a release quoting Jogaram said here on Thursday. The total number of electors in the state is 4.74 crore, out of whom 4.36 lakh are differently-abled voters and arrangements for their convenience like pick-up and drop facility were made at the polling stations, the release added. PTI SDA INDINDINDIND