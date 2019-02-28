1 more arrested over Pak flag 'photo' in J'khand

/R Dhanbad (J'khand), Feb 28 (PTI) One more accused was arrested in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district on Thursday in connection with a photo on social media purportedly showing 11 youths wearing shirts made out of the Pakistan flag, taking the total number of persons held to six. There was no untoward incident reported on Thursday, Nirsa police station incharge Susma Kumar said, adding that Section 144 continued at Baidpur village -- around 180 km east of Ranchi. Raids are being carried out at different places to trace the other five accused, the police officer said. Prohibitory orders were clamped after residents of Nirsa block, who were celebrating the Indian air strikes on a Jaish-e-Mohammed training camp in Pakistan's Balakot on Tuesday, saw a group photo of 11 local youths on social media in shirts made out of Pakistan's national flag./R An angry mob had surrounded the houses of the 11 youths appearing in the photo and vandalised them on Tuesday evening./R Besides sedition charges, Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 295A (maliciously insulting the religious beliefs of any class) of the Indian Penal Code were registered against all the accused, the officer added. PTI CORR PVR SNSHMB