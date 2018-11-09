1 person charred to death as major fire breaks out at grain market

Mathura, Nov 8 (PTI) A 25-year-old trader was charred to death and wheat and paddy worth Rs 12 lakh destroyed after a major fire broke out at a market here Thursday, police said. Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze, they said. The deceased was identified as Pintu alias Pappu, Chief Fire officer Sanjai Sharma said. The shopkeepers did not have authorised electricity connections and had made temporary arrangements, he said. It is suspected that the fire broke out after a short circuit, Sharma said. PTI CORR SNESNE