1-yr-old boy mowed down by army school's bus in Rajasthan

Kota, Jul 10 (PTI) An 11-year-old boy was run over by an army school's bus here on Wednesday after he fell from his bicycle, police said.Pranjal, a class 7 student, was taken to an army hospital, but was declared brought dead, Station House Officer (SHO), Nayapura, Sanjay Royal, said.The incident took place at the city's Haldighati Gate area when he was going to school. He fell from his bicycle and was run over by the army school's bus, the officer said. Pranjal, a resident of Khedliphatak, is the son of a retired army officer Om Prakesh, the SHO said.The boy's body has been handed over to his family members after postmortem, Royal said.The SHO said a case of negligent driving has been lodged against the school bus driver, who is a retired army man.