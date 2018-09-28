10 central trade unions to go on 2-day nationwide strike from Jan 8

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) Ten central trade unions have decided to go on a two-day nationwide general strike on January 8 and 9, 2019 to protest against "anti-worker policies" of the government. A decision in this regard was taken at the National Convention of workers on Friday where 10 central trade unions adopted the programmes, include two days countrywide general strike on January 8 and 9, 2019, a joint statement of trade unions said. Besides, it said there will be state, district and industry/sector-level joint conventions to be held during October/November, 2018 and joint industry-level gate meetings, rallies, etc, during November and December 2018. The unions will go for submission of strike notice jointly with demonstrations during December 17 to 22, 2018. It said the National Convention calls upon working people across the sectors and throughout the country irrespective of affiliations, independent unions, federations, associations to make the above programmes a total success. The convention noted with utter dismay that the government has been continuing to arrogantly ignore the 12 point charter of demands on minimum wage, universal social security, workers' status and including pay and facilities for the scheme workers, against privatisation of public and government sector including financial sectors and mass scale contractorisation, ratification of ILO Convention 87, 98, etc being jointly pursued by the entire trade union movement of the country. The ILO Convention 177 on Home Work and 189 on Domestic Work are also yet not ratified. The convention expressed its grave concern on scraping of hard-won 44 Central Labour Laws and replacing them with 4 employer-friendly Labour Codes and introduction of Fixed Term Employment through executive order. It also expressed its anguish over New Pension Scheme and demand restoration of the old pension scheme. The convention expressed solidarity with the fighting farmers and the transport workers of Rajasthan who are on an indefinite strike since September 16 to 17, 2018 midnight. Separate resolution was adopted in support of this strike as well as the strikes in Yamaha, Royal Enfield and mikyongsingh automotive company.This National Convention of Workers recorded its strong denunciation against the communal and divisive machinations on the society being carried on with the active patronage of the Government machinery. The BJP governments are using draconian UAPA, NSA as well as the agencies of CBI, NIA, IT to harass and suppress any dissenting opinions and the peace loving secular people in the country are facing a stark situation of terror and insecurity all around, the statement said. Working class will raise its strong voice of protest, it said.In order to serve the interests of the multinational companies with Indian corporate, the present government is pursuing blatantly anti-people, anti-workers and anti-national policies at the cost of severely damaging the national economy and destroying its indigenous productive and manufacturing capabilities. Such a regime must be defeated squarely to force the pro-people changes in policies on all fronts. This united platform of the working class resolves to heighten its struggle to that end, it added. PTI KKS MKJ