10 college students injured after minivan crashes into divider on Yamuna Expressway

Noida (UP), May 16 (PTI) Ten students were injured, three of them critically, after a minivan carrying them to their college crashed into a road divider on the Yamuna Expressway Thursday, police said. There were 10 students inside the vehicle en route to the Galgotia University in Greater Noida when the incident took place around 2.30 pm under Danakur police station limits, they said. "It appears that the vehicle was driving at a high speed and the driver lost the control over it. As a result, the vehicle crashed into a divider and overturned along the Yamuna Expressway," Circle Officer, Greater Noida 2nd, Amit Kishore Shrivastav said. He said all students on board suffered serious injuries and they have been admitted to Kailash Hospital. Three of them are in a critical condition, Shrivastav added. Station House Officer, Dankaur, Samresh Kumar Singh said most of the students injured in the incident belonged to Noida and Delhi. The students were going to the college to appear for exams, police said. PTI KIS AQSAQS